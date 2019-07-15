Serial bank robber sentenced to lengthy prison term

ALBANY — A Florida man who robbed the Peoples South Bank in Albany in 2016 was sentenced to 78 months in prison for his crime, the upper range calculated under the federal sentencing guidelines, Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said in a news release.
Avery Williams, 38, of Quincy, Fla., was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. Senior District Judge W. Louis Sands in Albany. Williams is currently serving time in a Florida prison on a prior bank robbery conviction, and his federal sentence will run concurrently. There is no parole in the federal system.
The facts in a signed plea agreement in which Williams admitted that he robbed the Peoples South Bank at 701 N. Westover Blvd. on Sept. 9, 2016, show that Williams was recorded on security video walking into the bank and passing a demand note to the teller. He escaped with cash.
Following the robbery, agents were able to determine the suspect was likely the same person responsible for a robbery a month earlier in Dothan, Ala., on Aug. 18, 2016. Eight months after the Albany bank robbery, Williams was arrested on May 3, 2017 for a bank robbery in Sarasota, Fla.
Under oath, he admitted to the Florida robbery, and said “he had a few more things to get off his chest” and told agents he robbed banks in Albany and Dothan.
“Law enforcement caught up to this serial bank robber well before his conscience did,” Peeler said. “I want to thank our strong law enforcement community that stopped a dangerous man who repeatedly caused havoc in communities across the Southeast.”
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case for the federal government.