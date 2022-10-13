Serial rapist suspected of more than 12 Dougherty County sexual assaults receives life sentence

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards announced the conviction and sentencing of a serial rapist who preyed on women and girls over a 13-year period.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — A Thomaston man whose spree of violent sexual assaults included the rapes of at least nine Dougherty County women was convicted recently on a lengthy list of charges, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole after he was found guilty on 16 felony counts, including six counts of rape, one count each of attempted rape, child molestation, attempted aggravated sodomy and seven counts of aggravated assault.

