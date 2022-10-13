Serial rapist suspected of more than 12 Dougherty County sexual assaults receives life sentence

ALBANY — A Thomaston man whose spree of violent sexual assaults included the rapes of at least nine Dougherty County women was convicted recently on a lengthy list of charges, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole after he was found guilty on 16 felony counts, including six counts of rape, one count each of attempted rape, child molestation, attempted aggravated sodomy and seven counts of aggravated assault.
The convictions were secured through Georgia’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and prosecuted by Lee Young Williams, a special prosecutor with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards requested the assistance of the SAKI Task Force.
“This collaborative effort was vital to bringing this defendant to justice,” Edwards said. “The victims have long suffered, and all expressed relief at the verdict. The defendant will serve his sentence behind bars for the rest of his life.
“This example of state and local collaborative efforts to protect our communities is what motivates us all to continue in our pursuit of justice. This endeavor affects this judicial circuit and Georgia as a whole in an extremely positive way.”
Ballard was linked to 12 rapes in the county, Edwards said. The series of rapes began in 2004 when Bullard coerced a 19-year-old woman into his car, drove to a secluded area and then physically and sexually assaulted her.
Over the next 13 years, he committed a series of violent sexual assaults “on vulnerable victims and citizens of Dougherty County,” Edwards said.
Many of the cases were linked in CODIS, the national DNA database, and four of the sexual assault kits were submitted to the Georgia Bureau of lnvestigation’s Department of Forensic Sciences as a result of the Georgia General Assembly’s unanimous passing of Senate Bill 304. The bill, passed in 2016, mandated that previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits be submitted to the crime lab by August of 2016.