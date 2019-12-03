AMERICUS -- A commemorative service honoring fallen law enforcement officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in front of the Smarr-Smith Public Safety Building on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
Officer Smarr, of the Americus Police Department, and Officer Smith, of the Georgia Southwestern Police Department, were killed in the line of duty Dec. 7, 2016 while responding to a domestic dispute involving a wanted person.