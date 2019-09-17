THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville will host the final session of a three-part public outreach series designed to help citizens understand the multiple components that contribute to a strong local economy.
“Let’s Discuss … Why Small Business is a Big Deal” will be held 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Thomasville Municipal Building, located at 144 E. Jackson St.
“The ‘Let’s Discuss …’ series allows the city of Thomasville to explore complex subjects with our citizens in an environment that encourages open dialog and conversation,” Sherri Nix, the city of Thomasville's public outreach manager, said. “Small businesses in our community and our downtown have a huge economic impact on Thomasville.”
Main Street and Business Development Director April Norton said a "quality of life" concept is evident in downtown Thomasville.
“Small business is a big deal. Supporting local small businesses not only makes a community vibrant, but it boosts the local economy and creates jobs,” Norton said. “In a world of online purchasing, Thomasville stands out in that we are a community that supports small businesses and enjoys the experience of shopping local.
“Our downtown serves as an anchor to our community and is a big part of our city’s identity. The resources we invest in our community’s small businesses can lead to the fulfillment of an entrepreneur’s dream of opening a brick-and-mortar business. Independent businesses connect neighborhoods, create healthy living, foster creativity and ultimately shape a community.”
Additional “Let’s Discuss …” topics for this year include understanding how to calculate a monthly utility bill and easy, low-cost energy efficiency tips as well as a discussion on SPLOST.
For more information about the “Let’s Discuss …” series, contact Nix at (229) 227-4154 or visit thomasville.org.