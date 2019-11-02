Seven Albany mayoral candidates, two competitive City Commission seats on Tuesday ballot

ALBANY – With early turnout numbers for Tuesday's municipal election in Albany in the disappointing territory, voters have one more chance to cast ballots in the seven-candidate mayor's race and for five candidates seeking two seats on the Albany City Commission.
Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said Friday on the last day of early voting that she is thinking that the large number of candidates could make the difference in bringing voters to the polls for Tuesday’s election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
“I am extremely hopeful,” she said. “We prepare for the number of registered voters we have – which is approximately 60,000.”
Through mid-morning on Friday, only 1,902 voters had cast ballots during the three weeks of in-person early/absentee voting. Nickerson said her office had mailed an additional 672 absentee ballots to voters.
There are no national or state candidates on the ballot. But the local municipal election does include seven candidates for mayor, including incumbent Dorothy Hubbard. The challengers are Edward Allen, Kermit “Bo” Dorough, Henry Mathis, James Pratt Jr., Omar Salaam and Tracy Taylor.
Turnout was also low in the 2015 mayoral race, when there were three candidates on the ballot.
“With the number of candidates in the race, you would look at turnout being high,” Nickerson said. “That’s what we feel would make the difference, the number of candidates.”
There also are competitive races for Albany City Commission Ward IV, where incumbent Roger Marietta faces Chad Warbington, and among three candidates in Ward VI, which went up for grabs when long-time incumbent Tommie Postell did not seek re-election. The three hoping to replace Postell are John Hawthorne, Leroy Smith and Demetrius Young.
Also on the ballot is the question of extending the hours of alcohol sales by the drink on Sundays in Albany, which will allow sale of mixed drinks, wine and beer to begin at 11 a.m.
All 21 Albany voting precincts will be open. There will be no voting at the Government Center building, which is the only location that was open during the early voting period. Invariably some voters show up at the Elections office on election day, Nickerson said.
In addition, the seven precincts in unincorporated Dougherty County will be open for two ballot questions on a pair of alcohol-related issues.
Dougherty County has the same question about the earlier starting time to begin serving alcoholic beverages on Sunday at restaurants on the ballot, as well as a second alcohol measure that would allow for package sales of beer, wine and liquor on Sunday.