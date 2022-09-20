ALBANY – For the seventh consecutive year, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines -- Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the highest quality and most appropriate treatment.
“With a stroke, time is of the essence and receiving this recognition – for the seventh year – demonstrates our commitment to be the top hospital in our region for providing life-saving, proven stroke care,” Dr. Marla Black Morgan with Phoebe Neurology said in a news release.
Phoebe earned the award by demonstrating its commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital, meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions
Phoebe received two additional awards from the American Heart Association. The Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award for the hospital’s ability to meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster Alteplase. And, the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most advanced, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines -- Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
