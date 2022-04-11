Several structures damaged by fast-moving fire near Albuquerque, New Mexico, official says By Amy Simonson and Jenn Selva, CNN Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evacuations are in progress in New Mexico's Valencia County due to a fast-moving fire approximately two miles in length that is affecting a "few thousand people," according to fire officials. from Valencia County Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several structures have been damaged or destroyed in a fast-moving fire south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said Monday.Fire officials say the blaze is now about 300 acres and evacuations will continue overnight.In an earlier interview with CNN, Propp said the fire, which is zero percent contained, was affecting a "few thousand people in five different neighborhoods." According to Propp, winds were in excess of 50 mph, which he said may cause the fire to affect additional people and neighborhoods."Multiple structures are threatened," he said. The Valencia County Fire Department announced in a statement that residents who live in the area of Blue Sky, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Roads should evacuate immediately due to fire danger."Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the Bosque north of Rio Communities," the statement said. "Stay clear of the area."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +118 PHOTOS: Hawks Talon GC hosts Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students Scenes from Hawks Talon GC's Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students on April 11, 2022 in Carrollton. Click for more. Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Firefighters And Firefighting Fires Labor And Employment Workers And Professionals Continents And Regions New Mexico North America Southwestern United States The Americas United States Valencia County Fire Department Matt Propp Cable News Network 