Severe storms to strike the South again as millions in Texas could see damaging winds and hail

More severe weather is expected to impact the South on Friday.

 CNN Weather

Parts of the South are yet again at risk of facing severe storms Friday that could bring damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes to millions in north-central Texas.

More than 12 million people in Texas, including across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, are under a significant risk for severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

CNN's Robert Shackelford and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

