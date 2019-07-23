ALBANY — City Manager Sharon Subadan said Tuesday the weekend sanitary sewer overflow at the city's Elm Street manhole was "not an ESG issue" a day after the city sent out a mandatory release with details of the overflow.
ESG Operations of Macon took over preventive and corrective maintenance of the city's 108 pump stations, its lift stations and the Joshua Street wastewater treatment plant recently, replacing long-time provider Jacobs Engineering. ESG's contract calls for annual payment of $1.72 million.
"No, this was not an ESG issue," Subadan said. "We have a collection system in place that we know is old. That's why we're doing the Westside Interceptor Project right now. But my understanding is that this overflow was caused by a blockage in a line in the outflow basin. And, actually, the system worked because the overflow did not get to the river It's in the (Percosin) canal system.
"The problem was actually caused by a blockage in the line, a collection of grease balls that clogged the line, and the heavy rains that we had."
The overflow took place from 9:17 a.m.-2:50 p.m. on Saturday, when an estimated 30,000 gallons of sewage discharged into the stormwater pond adjacent to the manhole and then into the Percosin Canal system.
"As soon as the overflow was discovered, crews responded and were able to control the overflow by a combination of cleaning and bypass pumping," city officials said in a news release sent to media Monday evening. "Residents should avoid contact with water in the canal for the next 30 days as a precaution.
"As required, the Environmental Protection Division has been notified. The city of Albany drinking water was not affected."
This latest spill comes after Albany city officials took a step in April toward what they said would be closer monitoring of the city’s aging sewer system when the Albany City Commission agreed to a $1.7 million contract with ESG Operations.
The scope of the work to be provided by the Macon-based company, which replaced the longtime sewer-monitoring company Jacobs Engineering, included preventive and corrective maintenance of the city’s Joshua Street wastewater treatment plant, operation and maintenance of the city’s 108 pump stations, sanitary station overflow prevention, creation of emergency operation plans and 24/7 monitoring.
ESG principal and Tifton native Daniel Groselle told the commission during discussion of the company's proposal that ESG planned to have 16 associates in Albany at all times, with almost 700 associates in short driving distance from Albany if additional assistance was needed.
A call to Groselle's cellphone Tuesday went to voicemail.
A seamless transition was assured between Jacobs and ESG after the city approved the new company's proposal. Jacobs long held the contract to monitor the city’s sewer system, but a number of well-publicized leaks that sent thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the Flint River over the past couple of years led the city to look elsewhere for the service that had been running $1 million annually.
Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson told commissioners earlier this year that the steep increase in the cost of the services to $1,719,240 this year came because of the deliverables the city asked for in requests for proposal.
ESG officially took over operations earlier this month.