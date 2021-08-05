ALBANY -- The owners of an Albany apartment complex, where sewage was recently flowing out of an owner-operated lift station manhole, have made efforts to clean up the site after a city official reported a sewage spill at the site.
Last week, standing water at the 500 Pinson Road East Lake apartments reeked of the smell of raw sewage. On Thursday a large pool of water associated with the spill was no longer at the site, and the smell was not as evident.
“There (was) raw sewage spilling out in the parking lot in three different spots,” Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard, who was alerted to the conditions by a tenant, said. “It is just inhumane.”
The apartment complex is in Howard’s Ward I, and he alerted the city’s Engineering and Code Enforcement departments.
Howard said the tenant told him the sewage system has been an ongoing problem the several years she has lived there.
When the apartments were built in the 1970s, they were located in an unincorporated area of Dougherty County that subsequently was annexed by the city, Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples said. The apartment complex has its own sewage system and a lift station that pumps sewage into the city’s system for disposal.
There are five or six other apartment developments in the city that also operate private sewer and lift station systems, and a similar spill has occurred at one of those locations in the past, Maples said.
When alerted to the situation at East Lake, city Engineering employees examined the spill and determined the system had a faulty pump at the lift station.
“I contacted the EPD (Georgia Environmental Protection Division) and reported a spill,” Maples said. “I just told them it was unacceptable and called the EPD. This is not a problem the city created. We began doing everything we can to help them get the problem corrected.”
The owners contracted with a company to replace the pump, and that contractor was moving the sewage from the apartments into the city’s system with a temporary pump, he said.
Howard said he is keeping an eye on the situation and stopped by Thursday. He saw a small amount of water by the manhole and said the stench was not as noticeable.
