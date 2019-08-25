ALBANY -- Work on the ongoing rehab of the Eastside-Westside Sewer Interceptor project has moved into the Riverfront Park area, city of Albany officials noted in a release sent to media representatives.
The city of Albany and Gulf Coast Underground, the contractor for the project, said the public should note that the work area will be isolated with construction fencing. Walkways along the Riverfront Trail will remain open until the work reaches Broad Avenue. At that time, the areas under the Board Avenue and Oglethorpe bridges will be closed.
The public is advised to keep a safe distance away from construction activities due to noise levels, steam boilers, and other heavy equipment for their protection.
For more information, call the city's Public Information Office at (229) 302-1342, extension 1347.