ALBANY -- In what looks to be a busy session, the Albany City Commission has approval of a $290 million budget, coronavirus-related issues, a new management agreement with the Chehaw Authority and a transit safety plan on its Tuesday agenda.
One budget issue that has drawn the attention of commissioners is a payment of nearly $1.5 million to a company conducting a study on the city’s sewage system.
Commissioners will conduct a 6 p.m. virtual meeting on Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/thecityofalbany/. The city's 2020-2021 budget year begins on July 1.
Commissioners voted in February 2019 to contract with Constantine Engineering of Augusta for an analysis of the city’s combined sewer system, the problems it has experienced with storm drainage and its wastewater treatment plant.
In all, the budget amendments to be presented on Tuesday amount to about $3 million in additional spending, Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
“My concern is these items are spillovers from last year, and there was just not proper budgeting,” he said. “My concern is that was a rather large amount of money for the commission not to be engaged in until the ninth hour.”
The city has had several high-profile sewage leaks in recent years, including some that have occurred in neighborhoods and others that dumped raw sewage into the Flint River. Clogging of sewage lift stations also has been an issue.
Despite his concerns, dealing with the city’s sewage issues is a problem that has to be tackled sooner rather than later, Warbington said.
“I think it is way too much for a study,” he said of the price tag. “We got a report that we need a $230 million sewer fix, and it cost the city $1.5 million to get that diagnosis. I don’t see how we racked up that kind of a bill for a study. The purchase order was issued; we need to pay them.”
Mayor Bo Dorough agreed that it is time to move forward with addressing the city’s sewage issues.
“I was kind of taken aback at that figure,” he said. “(But) we know it’s a situation that’s got to be addressed.”
Improving the city’s infrastructure for future growth is important, Commissioner Demetrius Young said, and the aging sewage system is something commissioners can’t continue to ignore.
“Sometimes you have to bite the bullet,” he said.
Commissioners also are scheduled to vote on rescinding the city's current shelter-in-place order for COVID-19 and to approve a joint resolution with the Dougherty County Commission requiring masks in government buildings.
The vote on rescinding the order will make the city consistent with Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order, City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
City and county buildings re-opened on Monday with guidelines that include having the public and employees wear masks and practice social distancing. The Dougherty County Courthouse also re-opened on Monday with a number of restrictions in place for those entering the building. No timeframe has been given for the resumption of jury trials.
Commissioners also will discuss a return to in-person meetings after suspending live meetings in mid-March, when the county became a hot spot for COVID-19. Making the meetings available online to the public has been a stopgap measure that allowed access during the coronavirus pandemic, Young said, but the participation of residents in the meetings has been curtailed.
“I’d feel more comfortable when the public can participate in meetings again,” he said. “I think it needs to follow whatever the guidelines are.”
