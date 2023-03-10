Sexual assaults at US military service academies at highest rate on record

Incidents of sexual assault at US military service academies were at the highest rate on record in the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a new report released on March 10.

There was an 18% increase in reported sexual assaults across the three academies in 2021-2022 compared to the the 2017-2018 academic year, according to the Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies. There were also 13% more women and 4% more men at the academies who were sexually harassed during the year than in 2017-2018.

