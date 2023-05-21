(CNN) — A shark bit a Florida angler on the foot Friday, in the second shark bite incident of the week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 35-year-old man was fishing from a dock on Flagship Drive, Summerland Key around 8 p.m., and as the shark was hooked and reeled up onto the dock, it bit him, the sheriff’s office told CNN.

