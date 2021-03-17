DOUGLASVILLE – The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that Sharon Subadan has been hired as its county administrator.
The Albany city manager since 2015, Subadan said Wednesday morning she will turn in her letter of resignation to the Albany City Commission on Thursday.
"It's just the right time," Subadan said Wednesday morning as she and her husband, Carl, ate breakfast. "I've had a great run here in Albany, but for everything, there is a season. This was one of those opportunities that I felt like I had to take."
Subadan’s career in public service spans more than 30 years in Miami-Dade County, Fla.; Montgomery County, Md.; Hillsborough County, Fla., and Albany.
One of Subadan's staunches allies on the Albany City Commission, Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, said Wednesday morning "Douglasville's gain is definitely Albany's loss."
"I've said all along she is good for this community," Fletcher said. "She's smart, and we've been fortunate to have her here for the six years she's been here. That's one of the longest tenures for a city manager that we've ever had here.
"I think Sharon's work speaks for itself. But a leader like that can only work under micromanagement for so long. With what some in the community and some on the commission have put her through ... well, they're getting what they asked for. We're losing Sharon at a crucial time, and this is a woman who is leaving behind a helluva legacy."
Subadan is the Southwest District Regional Director for the Georgia City & County Managers Association and serves on several Georgia Municipal Association committees. She brings a background that includes a master’s degree from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from Trinity International University. She is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager, a Certified Public Manager and a Lean Six-Sigma Black belt who is passionate about servant leadership in the public space.
Subadan said she will be in Albany for a 30-day period before taking the reigns in Douglas County.
