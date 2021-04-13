ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced She Leads, his office’s investor education and financial empowerment program, will host its ninth livestream webinar titled “Smart Money Moves.” This webinar will take place April 29th at 6-7 p.m. The event is free and open to all Georgians.
“Smart Money Moves” is a conversation to help Gen Z’ers and Millennials make the most of their money and financial life while working part-time gigs, side hustles, and small business ownership. Panelists will discuss making extra cash, types of business ownership, how to invest and save with in participants' current financial situation as well as how to invest for retirement as a small business owner.
“Every generation has the capacity to influence the economy," Raffensperger said in a news release. "As a generation carrying new personal financial responsibility, it is critically important for Gen Z’ers and Millennials to be on a path toward financial security.
"I am honored to host a financial literacy webinar that will provide tools and guidance for financial health for all Georgians.”
Smart Money Moves will be hosted by Donna Lowry, a seven-time Emmy award winner, veteran journalist, and host of GPB Lawmakers. Speakers for the event include lead planner of Facet Wealth, Cait Howerton; lead planner of Facet Wealth, Alex Wilson, and financial coach for SmartPath and financial counselor for Zeiders Enterprises, Juanita Warren.
April is National Financial Literacy Month. She Leads will continue to provide monthly webinars to help educate, empower and encourage Georgians financially, officials with the program said. She Leads’ events also will be promoted by the Better Business Bureau, which is partnering with several organizations, including the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, to offer educational webinars throughout April.
She Leads is a financial empowerment seminar series that serves as part of Georgia's financial literacy platform administered through the Securities and Charities Division. Led by subject matter experts, the program's aim is to provide mentorship opportunities, networking, and educational resources, including valuable resources developed by the Investor Protection Trust and its partners.
She Leads GA is sponsored in partnership with the Investor Protection Trust. Funding through grants is provided by IPT, a nonprofit organization that supports the organizations and innovative programs it identifies as aligned with its focus areas of investor education and financial literacy.
The office of the Secretary of State encourages all Georgians to attend.
To join the SheLeads mailing list, email SheLeadsGA@sos.ga.gov
