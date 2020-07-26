ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced his office’s fourth financial recovery tele-town hall titled, Rebuilding & Recovering Financially: A Path to Financial Recovery. The tele-town hall, hosted through the She Leads financial literacy program, will provide insight and advice for Georgia small business owners and entrepreneurs who are struggling during the current economic turmoil. The event will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The tele-town hall is free and open to all Georgians. A select group of business leaders will answer questions regarding actions and strategies to recoup financial losses, manage financial risk during the rebuilding process, and raise funds while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
“She Leads provides valuable guidance and advice for Georgians looking to thrive even in the most difficult economic times,” Raffensperger said. “With the help of our Securities Division and the Investor Protection Trust, we are working diligently to offer recovery resources to the people of Georgia. We will overcome this adversity together.”
Confirmed speakers for this free tele-town hall include Business Financial Strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis; director, KYC Retail Bank leader, Senior Vice President, Citibank, North America Holly Hastings; and CEO/founder of The Labz, Farah Allen. The event will be moderated by the host of GPB’s "Lawmakers," Donna Lowry.
“We will make sure Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. “Our administration is committed to empowering the small business owners of Georgia, many of whom are struggling with economic burdens of COVID-19.”
She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Raffensperger as part of his multifaceted financial literacy platform administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with ITP. These free tele-town halls feature industry leaders to help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their own personal relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.
The Office of the Georgia Secretary of State is providing this educational program to business owners across all 159 counties.
