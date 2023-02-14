She was 'everything you'd want your daughter or friend to be.' Here's what we know about the Michigan State University shooting victims

Michigan State University students embrace at The Rock on campus on February 14.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

Alexandria Verner was kind, positive and "everything you'd want your daughter or friend to be," a family friend said.

"Her kindness was on display every single second you were around her," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger told CNN. He is friends with the Verner family and has known Alexandria, or Alex, as he called her, since she was in kindergarten.

