SHELLMAN -- The Shellman Pharmacy has been approved to participate in a CBD first responder program and has a large inventory of more than 700 products to pick from.
The pharmacy is in Randolph County, which has one of the highest CIVID-19 infection rates in the state of Georgia. The products are being sold at a cost savings of up to $65 in response to COVID-19 and the need for stress and anxiety relief for the front line workers.
The program is designed to include all workers dealing with COVID-19, not limited to health care, but including grocery workers, restaurant staff, gas station attendants, bankers and any person dealing with the public during this stressful time. The deadline to act on these savings is May 31. The program was offered only for a short time for pharmacies to order and sell product at the reduced price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.