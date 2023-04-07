Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 12:26 am
Police are investigating possible gunshots fired at the University of Oklahoma, which warned on social media that an active shooter was on campus in the city of Norman Friday night.
"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m. CT.
Minutes later, another tweet indicated campus police were investigating "possible shots fired" on the campus. "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the university said in the tweet.
As of 10:30 p.m. CT, the shelter-in-place order was still in effect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
