A shelter-in-place order was issued Sunday for neighborhoods near a burning fishing vessel in the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma, Washington, where a "significant explosion" took place and fire conditions have worsened, officials said.

The burning vessel -- which is believed to be carrying 55,000 gallons of diesel and 19,000 pounds of freon on board -- caught fire early Saturday morning while moored in the waterway, the US Coast Guard said in a news release.

