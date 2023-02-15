Shelter-in-place order reinstated following hazardous spill on I-10 in Tucson

A firefighter works as an overturned truck spews orange smoke in the background on Interstate 10 in Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday.

 Tucson Fire Service/Reuters

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reinstated a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile perimeter around a crash involving a commercial tractor truck hauling liquid nitric acid which resulted in a hazardous spill along Interstate 10 in Tucson.

The crash led to evacuation orders which were lifted Tuesday night, but reinstated Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Kaylene Chassie and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

Tags