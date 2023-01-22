An ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California is believed to be connected to the investigation into the massacre that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Authorities had been searching for the gunman who opened fire Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.

CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Michelle Watson and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

