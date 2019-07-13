ALBANY – A murder suspect mistakenly released in June after he served an unrelated prison sentence was back in jail on Friday, but state corrections officials still have not addressed how a mix-up allowed him to wander free for several days.
Local officials had enlisted assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force because they thought Dadreon Klavell Dave had fled the state, but he turned himself in to authorities in Albany.
Dave, 20, has been charged in connection to the May 11, 2017, slaying of 22-year-old Demarcus Jamel Wright. Police investigating a report of a car crashing into an apartment building found Wright severely injured.
Wright died later at the hospital and police determined he had gunshot wounds to the back of the head.
The Georgia Department of Corrections took custody of Dave this year on April 16. The agency was supposed to notify Dougherty County authorities to pick him up when a sentence he was serving for an unrelated crime was complete, but Dave was released from Autry State Prison on June 19.
Since that time the agency has not commented on Dave’s release.
“No, we haven’t heard anything from them yet,” Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Craig Dodd said during a Thursday telephone interview.
The Corrections Department also has not responded to an email sent by The Albany Herald seeking information about the circumstances of Dave’s release.
At the time Dougherty County officials discovered Dave had been released after he failed to show up for a July 2 court appearance, the agency said it was focused on finding Dave and would “be reviewing the steps/processes that occurred prior to his parole release.”
Dave was sentenced on March 19 to a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal interference with government property. In that case, he broke free a chair welded to a desk at the jail and used the chair to break a window, according to the indictment in the case.
Convicted inmates often wait several months in jail before space becomes available at a state facility, so local police are puzzled that Dave was picked up so quickly to serve such a short stint in prison.
That’s “unusual,” Dodd said.