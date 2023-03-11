ALBANY – Sherwood Christian Academy’s first mock trial team obviously knows its way around the courtroom.
The Sherwood team recently won the District Mock Trial Competition and is headed to the Georgia State High School Mock Trial Competition at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Building in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.
Members of the SCA team, which includes witnesses, and plaintiff and defense teams, are Hannah Albano, Henry Anderson, Kinsley Bynum, Kuba Cecil, Arabella Davidson, Connor Mathis, Will Moorhead, Mary Grace Piper, Cooper Powers, Ellie Jane Wright, Brody Brown and Devin Sheppard. Albany attorneys Sandra Satchell and Alfreda Sheppard are volunteer attorney coaches.
SCA’s school sponsor is high school Guidance Counselor James Byrd. Students Malachi Jones and Rebekah NeSmith participated as courtroom sketch artists at district competition.
“This is SCA’s first year with a Mock Trial Team,” Byrd said. “We were so excited to be a part of the competition put on by the State Bar of Georgia. Our team began practice later in the school year, but even with a truncated practice schedule, our students and attorney coaches put together a fierce and highly competitive team.
"None of this would have been possible without some incredibly bright and motivated students.”
According to the Georgia Mock Trial Competition website, “In the competition, students play the roles of attorneys and witnesses in a court case. Professional attorneys and judges serve as the presiding judges and juror/evaluators in competition rounds. Teams are evaluated on their ability to make a logical, cohesive and persuasive presentation, rather than on the legal merits of the case.”