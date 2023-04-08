Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 3:23 am
Search and rescue efforts are underway in Honduras after a ship carrying about 20 tourists sank, the Honduran Fire Department said.
No reports of deaths or injuries have been reported so far in the incident that took place in Playa la Cabaña, in the San Lorenzo area, the fire department added.
This is a developing story. More to come
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
It's been a week, but with the weekend comes the opportunity to explore some of what's going on in the Albany area this weekend, whether it's hot glass and cold beer in Americus or live music and fun at several Albany venues. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, April 7-9
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.