The Environmental Protection Agency has approved resuming shipments of contaminated liquid and soil out of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month.

The EPA on Friday ordered the train's operator, Norfolk Southern, to halt the shipments so that it could review the company's plans for disposal, adding to the controversy surrounding the crash that has also left residents of the town worried about potential long-term health effects.

CNN's Nicki Brown, Sara Smart and Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.

Tags