MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY — Marines at MCLB-Albany will honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday at the base’s annual MLK Day celebration.
Shirley Green-Reese, one of the surviving members of the so-called “Stockade Girls,” a group of teens that was arrested during a peaceful civil rights protest and placed in a stockade in Lee County without their parents knowing where they were, will be the keynote speaker at the celebration, which will be held from 10-11:30 a.m.
The annual event is free and open to base personnel.
For additional information, contact Lawanda Jackson at (229) 639-7268.
The national King Day holiday, held to celebrate the Nobel laureate and civil rights martyr, will be celebrated Jan. 20.
