Shoe Station hosting Georgia tax-free promptional event

ALBANY — The Southeastern chain Shoe Station is having a tax-free promotional event for its Georgia stores this weekend.
The event begins today and runs through Sunday. The state does not sponsor a tax-free holiday, so consumers in Shoe Stations in Albany and Columbus locations may be pleasantly surprised.
“Taxes add up, and our customers in Georgia can enjoy fashion knowing that we are helping to ‘foot’ the bill,” President and CEO Brent Barkin said. “If you walk into a Shoe Station on designated dates, you get a tax holiday and it’s on us.”
This comes as families do back-to-school shopping. Company officials said Shoe Station’s two Georgia locations have at least 1,600 pairs of children’s footwear, with some stores presenting more than 4,000 pairs. The chain also boasts an assortment of more than a quarter of a million pair of shoes for teenagers and college students.
Shoe Station’s new loyalty program allows customers to opt in to save more. Officials said consumers will receive one point for every dollar spent, free shipping on in-store orders, bonus points on promotional dates and the latest news on sales.
Loyal shoppers will receive $5 off when they reach 200 points. Customers can register for the loyalty program in the store.
“Our tax-free weekend event in Georgia is an extraordinary opportunity to save, especially on luxury lines that are rarely discounted,” Barkin said.
Brands sold at Shoe Station include Adidas, Alegria, Antelope, Ariat, Birkenstock, Brooks, Bull Boxer, Bussola, Chaco, ColeHaan, Hey Dude, Hunter, Merrell, OTBT, Reiker, Sperry, Taos, Toms, Under Armour and Vionic.
Officials said the discount customers will receive in Georgia is equal to the tax rates in the state and those cities. The limited-time promotion does not apply to online or prior purchases.
“This weekend will be a chance to enjoy the upcoming season’s new styles, as well as deeply discounted sandals,” Shoe Station’s Marketing Director Rachael Deininger said.
Overall, the chain has nearly 200,000 pair of sandals.
Shoe Station is one of the nation’s largest independent shoe retailers, with 21 open-shelf shoe stores in Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Alabama.
The Albany store is located at 2600 Dawson Road. For more information on locations and hours, visit www.shoestation.com.