Hannah Owens, left, a third-grade student at Robert Harvey Elementary School, embraces Gloria Garner on Wednesday after the youngster received a pair of pink and green shoes during the “Shoes From the HEART” program at her campus.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A gift from the H.E.A.R.T. lit up the faces of dozens of Dougherty County elementary school students who received early Christmas gifts of Adidas and Under Armour shoes this week.

Members of the H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Arms Reaching Together) Organization made visits on Wednesday to Northside and Robert Harvey elementary schools during their annual “Shoes From the HEART” initiative and will be at Morningside and Turner elementary schools on Thursday.

