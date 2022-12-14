Hannah Owens, left, a third-grade student at Robert Harvey Elementary School, embraces Gloria Garner on Wednesday after the youngster received a pair of pink and green shoes during the “Shoes From the HEART” program at her campus.
ALBANY — A gift from the H.E.A.R.T. lit up the faces of dozens of Dougherty County elementary school students who received early Christmas gifts of Adidas and Under Armour shoes this week.
Members of the H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Arms Reaching Together) Organization made visits on Wednesday to Northside and Robert Harvey elementary schools during their annual “Shoes From the HEART” initiative and will be at Morningside and Turner elementary schools on Thursday.
In all, H.E.A.R.T., a group formed by Procter & Gamble retirees 43 years ago, will distribute 200 pairs of shoes to students identified by school personnel over the two days.
“We love doing this,” member Gloria Garner said after the presentation of the shoes at Robert Harvey. “I love it. I love these kids.”
Third-grader Hannah Owens also loved her new pink-and-green-colored shoes.
“I feel good,” said the youngster, who joyously embraced Garner after she received a backpack holding the red box containing her new shoes.
Wednesday was the first time H.E.A.R.T. has been able hand out the athletic shoes since 2019, as the pandemic prevented the interaction in schools beginning with its arrival in March 2020.
The group, which also operates a mentoring program for girls at Magnolia Elementary School and summer sessions for girls ages 9 through 16, purchases the shoes using donations from its members and others in the community.
“I’m hoping this will combat bullying and instill self-esteem in the children,” group President Anne Johnson said. “We let the schools choose (the recipients). Our goal is do the ones that are most economically challenged. We try to make sure we do a diverse group.
“Our kids need the shoes more than ever. A lot of these kids lost parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles (to COVID-19) that gave them support.”
The distribution was made possible by contributions from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the 2021 and 2022 MLK “Virtual” program donors, as well as churches, organizations and individuals, Johnson said.
“They trusted us to hold onto the funds because we could not get into the schools after the pandemic hit,” she said.
An Albany shoe store owner also gave the group a “deep discount” on the shoes, Johnson said. Part of H.E.A.R.T.’s mission in Shoes From the HEART is to repay the community where they were able to have successful business careers and in many cases retire early.
Counting the deliveries scheduled for Thursday, H.E.A.R.T.’s total for the program initiated in 2009 will come to 6,700 pairs of shoes.
“It’s just the joy of being able to give back,” Johnson said. “We were able to see the need and meet the need. The joy on these kids’ faces, that is what drives us.”