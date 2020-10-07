ALBANY — Albany police are investigating a Tuesday altercation that resulted in a man being shot multiple times at a convenience store and an accident that left a bicyclist seriously injured.
Police were dispatched to the 1342 Mobile Ave. in response to a shooting at A&S Food Mart. There they found Terrance Wilkes had been shot several times.
According to reports, an unknown suspect approached Wilkes, 37, at the store and they began arguing, police said. During a struggle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing inside the store. Several customers were inside at the time, but there were no reports of additional injuries.
Wilkes was treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and released to return home, a hospital spokesman said.
Police also investigated a collision at West Third Avenue and West Second Avenue involving an SUV and bicyclist Anthony Cerrone of Lee County.
Matthew Leckrone, 32, was driving a 2007 Ford Ranger west on West Third Avenue when he collided with the bicycle, police said.
Cerrone was in fair condition Wednesday, the hospital spokesman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.