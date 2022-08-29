A shooting at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening has left at least two people dead, police said. The shooter is also believed to be dead.
The Bend Police Department responded to the Forum Shopping Center shortly after 7 p.m. after several people called 911 reporting shots fired, the department said in an emergency alert Sunday night.
Investigators believe a shooter began firing in the parking lot before entering a Safeway grocery store in the shopping center, police said. One person was shot inside the entrance and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the alert said.
"Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person," the alert said.
Police found a third person, who they believe to be the shooter, dead in the store, they said.
"Initial reports indicate that Bend Police did not fire any shots at the scene," police said.
Lisa Goodman with St. Charles Medical Center told CNN the hospital is treating a third victim from the shooting. That person is in good condition, Goodman said.
The police department said in a tweet that there is an "active investigation" at the shopping center and asked people to avoid the area.
