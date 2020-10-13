THOMASVILLE — Shooting enthusiasts, get ready. A state-of-the-art sporting facility, the Ranges at Oakfield, recently celebrated its grand opening. The shooting range is one of more than 40 public archery and shooting ranges currently available in Georgia.
“In the United States, the sporting arms and ammunition industry generates more than $27 billion and more than 88,000 jobs,” Mark Williams, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said in a news release. “And in Georgia, shooting sports generate over $478 million in economic activity. And now, right here, you have this outstanding shooting sport center that is sure to be a significant draw for recreational target shooters.”
The Ranges at Oakfield offers a 100-yard rifle range and a 25-yard pistol range, two trap and skeet fields, and a five stand shotgun range, with future plans for expansion to include a static archery course and 3D archery targets.
Development of this range began in 2014, when Thomas County officials began researching the process to bring to the community a place to shoot, and additionally providing an opportunity for new shooters to learn proper technique and responsible gun safety. In 2018, a partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources resulted in a grant, that when partnered with a match by the county, allowed for construction of the facility.
“I think we have pushed our range to the next level. How? Because our rifle range initially had plans for simple paper targets, but after some research we discovered a digital targeting system called Kongsberg,” Phillip Brown, chairman of the Thomas County Board of Commissioners, said. “During our soft opening of this facility, we found our customers to be extremely happy with this system, from not only the safety aspect of not having to go down range, but also the convenience of firing multiple times without checking paper. Additionally, the accuracy of the targets is well above our expectations and our customers’ dreams. We feel this has given us an advantage over other ranges in our area.”
For those who want to visit, the Ranges at Oakfield offers both daily and member opportunities. Admission rates are $20/day for non-members, or $300 one-time annually (or $30 monthly) for members. Shotgun trap/skeet and five-stand have additional charges per round. There is no admission fee for youths, ages 16 and under.
For more information, visit https://thomascountyboc.org/oakfield. For more information on additional public ranges available in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/AllRanges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.