Albany police seek suspects in recent cases

Three Albany men have been arrested in an aggravated assault case that involved a shooting incident on West Tift Avenue, while an Albany woman was arrested after her mother told police the suspect had damaged several items in her home.

 File Photo

Albany Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of West Tift Avenue Sunday in reference to a shooting. The victim reported hearing a knock at her door, followed by gunfire. She said the latest incident was the second time her residence was targeted.

