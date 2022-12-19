Shop With the Sheriff brightens holidays for Dougherty county school chidlren

After a lunch at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 25 Dougherty County school children got to go on a shopping spree at Target on Monday accompanied by a law enforcement officer from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — For Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Monday was the most wonderful time of the year, the day of the annual “Shop With the Sheriff” event that treats dozens of area children facing a bleak holiday season to lunch and a shopping spree.

“This is my favorite day of the year as the sheriff of Dougherty County,” Sproul said. “They (otherwise) may not have a Christmas. Of all the days you go through, the ups and the downs, this is my favorite one of the year. Just the joy of the day, knowing we invested in these children’s lives. It’s so important.”

