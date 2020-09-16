THOMASVILLE -- The downtown Thomasville semi-annual Sidewalk Sale will be held Sept. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors may explore all that downtown Thomasville has to offer, on and off the brick-paved streets, as participating merchants feature deals and steals on everything from antiques to trendy clothing and lots more.
“Merchants are clearing out end-of-season merchandise to make room for new shipments, giving shoppers access to some of the best deals of the year,” Christy Owens, Thomasville's Main Street and Special Events manager, said in a news release. “Small business is the heartbeat and spirit of Thomasville. This event gives shoppers a safe outdoor shopping experience and an opportunity to support our local businesses as they continue along the road to recovery from the economic crisis brought onto our community by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Shoppers visiting the downtown area are reminded that Gov. Kemp’s executive orders remain in place, maintaining health and safety protocols for Georgia businesses.
“Our local businesses have all done a great job implementing protocols required by Gov. Kemp’s executive orders,” Owens said. “We encourage shoppers to continue to follow the recommended hand-washing and social distancing guidelines while taking advantage of this wonderful opportunity to experience the world-class shopping and dining downtown Thomasville offers. For the convenience of our visitors, hand-washing stations are strategically located throughout downtown.”
While downtown, shoppers are encouraged to make plans to enjoy a bite to eat or grab a snack at one of the one-of-a-kind restaurants, bakeries or coffee shops in the district.
“Your visit is not complete without indulging in the mixture of innovative menus and traditional Southern delicacies that our eateries have to offer,” Owens said. “The culinary scene in downtown Thomasville offers something to please every palate.”
Downtown Thomasville may be a shopper’s paradise, but shopping local isn’t just a slogan.
“The Sidewalk Sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy by spending your dollars in locally owned and operated businesses,” Owens said. “Now more than ever, shopping local means putting money back into your community and helping local entrepreneurs thrive.”
For more information, visit www.downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
If You Go
What: Downtown Thomasville Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale
When: Saturday, Sept. 26 beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Thomasville
