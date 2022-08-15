Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.

Multiple videos on social media showed customers yelling and pushing each other in an attempt to escape the building before the doors closed.

