Shots fired at a car in Milwaukee kill 11-year-old girl and injure 5-year-old By Kay Jones and Alta Spells, CNN Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An 11-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl injured after being shot while riding in a vehicle Saturday evening in Milwaukee, according to the police department.The two girls were passengers in a vehicle with other family members, when another car pulled up and started firing, according to a police department news release.The family drove directly to a nearby police station, where officers rendered aid before the Fire Department arrived and transported the girls to the hospital, authorities said.The 11-year-old died at the hospital, while the 5-year-old is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the release noted. Milwaukee Police are searching for an "unknown subject" and have made no arrests in the case, Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told CNN in an email.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +7 How concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletes Neural Effects compiled a list of professional athletes who suffered from career-ending concussion-related injuries. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Midwestern United States Milwaukee North America Shootings Society The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Wisconsin More News News What we know so far about the California oil spill By Eric Levenson, CNN 8 min ago 0 Local featured Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has $390 million impact on Tifton, south Georgia From staff reportsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Congress likely can't afford to wait until October 18 to raise the debt ceiling. Here's why. By Clare Foran and Lauren Fox, CNNUpdated 42 min ago 0 News 1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson By Josh Campbell, Gregory Wallace and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNNUpdated 6 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.