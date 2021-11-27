ATLANTA -- 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia Inc. and early awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia. For half a century, the SCFG has worked on three core strategies: to identify persons at risk of the disease, to help the thousands who suffer from it, and ultimately, to end all new sickle cell disease births in Georgia.
Sickle Cell Disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States, mostly African Americans. Georgia has the fourth-largest Sickle Cell population in the nation. Today, more than 13,000 Georgians have Sickle Cell Disease.
An often painful and deadly genetic blood disorder, Sickle Cell, occurs in about 1 out of every 365 black births; and about 1 in 13 black babies are born with Sickle Cell Trait.
The late Nelson McGhee and the late Delutha H. King Jr. established SCFG in 1971, and they were determined to save black lives and warn about the little-known disease ravaging the community. Thus, the rallying cry continued -- education, testing, and assistance to help patients live longer with better treatments.
By 1979, SCFG actively participated in passing a Georgia law that requires mandatory newborn testing for SCD and other abnormal hemoglobin. Today, Newborn Screening Programs have been adopted nationally. As a result, babies with SCD are identified at birth.
SCFG is the only statewide community-based organization providing Sickle Cell education, testing, counseling and transition services. SCFG works daily with the state of Georgia, medical facilities, Sickle Cell support groups, health care providers, volunteers, and other stakeholders to maintain the life-saving services being provided to families despite the pandemic. SCFG processes food stamp applications by phone and in-person, deploys a mobile clinic for in-person appointments across Georgia and operates a clinical laboratory.
SCFG’s Community Health Workers also help ensure equal access to a Hematologist, health care, and financial resources in underserved communities including rural and inner-city areas.
Using Business Formation data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SimplyBusiness broke down the industries with the most new business applications to determine how the coronavirus has impacted small-business growth. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.