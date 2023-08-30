Sigh of relief: Idalia’s impact minimal in Albany area

An Albany Public Works Department worker cleans out a stormwater catch basin on Tuesday. The Albany area did not receive excessive rainfall during Hurricane Idalia’s passing through southern Georgia.

 By Lucille Lannigan lucille.lannigan@albanyherald.com

ALBANY — Downtown Albany was a ghost town on Wednesday morning. A lone pedestrian could be seen crossing Pine Avenue from the Dougherty County Justice Center toward the government center.

Only a scattering of cars were parked at government buildings and businesses along the street as the county and city of Albany had closed their offices for the day.

