TIFTON — With the induction of four members, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority has colonized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in hopes of being a chartered chapter during the spring semester.
Sigma Gamma Rho is a social and service sorority established in 1922. The sorority has more than 85,000 members with chapters in the U.S., Canada, Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Germany and Korea. Its mission is “to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil and social action.”
Sigma Gamma Rho’s new members include Alysha Stubbs, a rural and community development major from Bainbridge; Jireh Jones, a pre-professional biology major from Miami, Fla.; Jhonelle Chambers, a writing and communications major from Malvern, Jamaica; and Brittney Burks, a biology health sciences major from Baxley.
Sharon Daniels is Sigma Gamma Rho’s undergraduate advisor. Daniels is a member of the Kappa Psi Sigma alumnae chapter in Valdosta and has been a member of the organization for 23 years. The ABAC campus advisor is Tina Woods, a new inductee of the Kappa Psi Sigma chapter.
“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., brings a diverse Greek experience to campus that focuses on maintaining a strong sisterhood, providing service to the wider community, and achieving academic excellence,” Daniels said.
Other sororities on the ABAC campus include Sigma Alpha and Alpha Sigma Alpha. ABAC’s fraternities include Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho, and Lambda Sigma Upsilon.