ALBANY -- There are those who say they don't believe in "signs?" Well, I do. I believe they are messages of hope when one needs encouragement.
I have been going through a challenging time the last few months. I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in July, had surgery in August, and began chemo treatments in September. With the help of God, family, friends, and my doctors, I have been blessed.
I also have witnessed many occurrences that I believe are signs. And I am filled with wonder and awe each time one occurs.
Last June, I was sitting by the pool. As I got up, I saw a deer outside our gate at twilight. We locked eyes and gazed at each other before the deer turned and quickly walked away. When I Googled what it means to see a deer, I learned that it is a good sign to see one. It can mean love, and that someone is watching over you.
On a late afternoon in July, I was about to leave my son Levi’s house. He said, “Mom, look there’s a baby deer!” There standing behind the backyard fence was a fawn. He stayed there a few minutes, and we enjoyed his youthful beauty before he pranced away. What a good feeling to see another deer and revel in the assurance of God’s love.
Now, you won’t believe this, but I have been finding feathers almost daily. I have literally seen a couple of them falling and landing right before me, just like in the movie “Forrest Gump.” They were floating merrily in the air and landed for me to pick up.
On my walks, I find them in the grass. One day, I found 15 of them. At a local eatery, I found a small white one in the parking lot. At a store, I found another larger white one in the entryway. It made me wonder how many people had seen that feather as the doors of the store opened.
I have also found grey, black, blue, yellow and brown feathers. The different colors of feathers have different meanings. They can be a sign that angels are near, peace, encouragement to keep on going, hope, protection and that everything is going to be OK. So if you find a feather, you might want to keep it as a remembrance of God’s faithfulness.
I never tire of finding feathers and delight at each one. My sister, Betty, asked me what I was going to do with them. I told her that I didn’t know and that I had been keeping them in baggies. She sent me a box to house all my feathers. On top of the box it says, “It’s a good day to be happy.” This box is a treasure to me, along with all the feathers that I have found.
Levi took a beach trip and what did he send me a picture of? It was a beautiful rainbow. I texted back and said, “It’s a sign!” He responded with, “You got it.” We know that a rainbow with its magnificent colors represents God’s promises of hope, faith and love.
I find myself on a journey that was unexpected and at times downright awful. But I can’t deny the power of God and the many blessings that He has given me. I have felt “bathed in the Spirit” because of the many people that have been praying for me. I have had good days and not so good days. I am always looking for signs because I know they are out there. I hope to share again with all of you the love, mercy, grace, strength, and courage that I have been given in my life.
