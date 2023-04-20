simone.jpg

Simone Edmonson

ATLANTA – Georgia native and insurance-industry veteran Simone Edmonson has been selected to serve as the state’s new mental health parity officer.

Last year’s landmark mental health legislation, House Bill 1013, created the position within the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Edmonson started in the new role last month.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

