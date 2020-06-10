ALBANY — While traditional campaigning wasn’t possible this year due to the threat of the coronavirus, Georgia Sen. Freddie Powell Sims was doing a different kind of politics over the last few months.
Among proposed state budget cuts was the closing of Autry State Prison in Mitchell County, and with the ongoing impact on the region’s economy the loss of several hundred jobs would have been an insult added to injury.
Sims worked with other southwest Georgia legislators and ultimately, she said, the prison was spared.
The Dawson Democrat won the Senate District 12 primary, but the Georgia Secretary of State’s office had not given a final tally in the race as of Wednesday afternoon. The office announced that results were taking longer than usual due to conducting the election during a pandemic.
“Southwest Georgia struggles with economic instability,” Sims said of the proposed closing of the prison located near Pelham. “It would have been devastating to lose that facility.
“While a lot of the political campaign was going on, the legislative delegation from southwest Georgia was trying to make sure those budget items that are so important to southwest Georgia were included. We were still trying to take care of budget items.”
When lawmakers return to Atlanta on June 15 to complete work on the budget, their task won’t be quite as daunting as an original request from Gov. Brian Kemp for a 14 percent slashing in spending has been reduced to 11 percent.
That will make a big difference in the impact on the region’s school systems and health care, Sims said. Originally the state was looking at cutting slots in the pre-kindergarten program statewide, and the funding may be restored.
“We know the earlier you start that child in school, the better,” said Sims, a retired educator.
Restoring funds to health care also is important, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a huge challenge in southwest Georgia being able to get doctors, specialists, nurses and entice these people once they have completed school and (having them) stay in southwest Georgia,” the state senator said. “We still need to expand Medicaid.”
Powell, who served four years in the Georgia House of Representatives and is in her 16th year in the Senate, said she looks forward to continuing her role.
“I’m so grateful for being a representative for southwest Georgia,” she said. “I am so incredibly appreciative and blessed.”
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul also was occupied with other matters during campaign season. Sproul, who outpolled Sabrina Lewis 3,322-2,213 Tuesday, qualified to seek a fourth term on March 2, and less than two weeks later the county became a hot spot for COVID-19.
With an average of 400 to 450 inmates a day, the disease posed a special challenge for jails and prisons where inmates are in close quarters.
“The greatest liability a sheriff has is when they have a jail,” he said. “We went through the whole COVID thing without having a case. I think that was really great.”
With the current protest movement that emerged after the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., Sproul said he already has spoken with Albany Police Chief Michael Persley to focus law enforcement on community policing and other measures to ensure public safety.
“We want Dougherty Count to be a model,” he said.
Sproul also is working on three initiatives for youths from adolescents to teen-agers and is preparing to unveil a video inmate visitation program that will allow inmates to communicate with loved ones online.
“It’s just an honor,” Sproul said of his election win. “I’m so honored the people of Dougherty County will trust me in that office for four more years. I don’t take it lightly. I will continue to carry on the tradition of service to the people of Dougherty County. I want to be held accountable.”
