DAWSON -- State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims announced Thursday that her campaign activities will not take place until the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. Sims said in a news release she will concentrate on addressing the needs of District 12 citizens during this unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. She addresses her decision to do so in the following statement:
“For weeks now, southwest Georgia, along with the entire world, has battled a health care crisis never witnessed in our lifetimes. Currently, our brave and heroic health care workers indicate that this crisis is most unpredictable and far from over. Each day brings a prayerful hope that there is an end in sight as we continue the battle of containing COVID-19.
"Out of an abundance of respect for the families that have been impacted by the coronavirus, either directly or indirectly, I will not actively campaign for state Senate District 12. Though I remain a candidate, I do not believe this is the appropriate time to campaign. Focusing on the health and safety of my constituents by making myself available to address their needs is of far more importance during this trying time. I choose to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to this dreadful virus by working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to our citizens who have entrusted me to ensure our state government provides us with much needed support.
"Please stay prayerful and positive in the coming weeks, as this too shall pass. Psalms 91:1: He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”
Sims said she will announce when she has received word from health care experts that it is safe to host campaign activities. For now, she is available through phone or email to assist constituent needs. Constituents may contact her Atlanta Office at (404) 463-5259, her cellphone at (229) 347-0251 or by email at Freddie.Sims@Senate.Ga.Gov.
