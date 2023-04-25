A Singaporean man convicted of trying to traffic around 2.2 pounds of cannabis was executed on Wednesday, his family confirmed to CNN, a sentence lambasted by rights groups and campaigners for its severity at a time when many other nations, including neighboring countries, have adopted a more lenient approach towards drugs and capital punishment.

While cannabis has been legalized in a growing number of nations worldwide, Singapore maintains some of the world's harshest drug laws and its government remains adamant that capital punishment works to deter drug traffickers and must remain in place to maintain public safety.

