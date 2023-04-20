radium springs.jpg

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY -- The public is invited to take part in Sips by Skywater, a fundraiser to benefit the Flint RiverQuarium, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Beer, wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres and other refreshments will be available, and music will be provided by Lee Pilcher at the event, which will be held at Radium Springs. 

