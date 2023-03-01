Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was again denied parole Wednesday -- more than a year after California's governor shut down an earlier recommendation that he be released.

California's Board of Parole Hearings decided Wednesday to deny Sirhan parole for three years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

