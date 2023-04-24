Sister of Paul Whelan attends UN Security Council meeting chaired by Lavrov

Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Whelan -- the sister of Paul Whelan, an American who has been detained in Russia for more than four years -- attended the UN Security Council meeting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired on Monday.

"I am here to tell Russia: free Paul Whelan," Elizabeth Whelan said in remarks prior to the meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News