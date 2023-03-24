A large portion of a public park near Atlanta on the proposed site of a police and fire training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by critics -- has been temporarily closed by an executive order, after county officials said they located "life threatening" hidden traps scattered in the park.

"They confiscated booby traps, boards with nails that were hidden by leaves and underbrush. You could kill a small child or a pet with those," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told CNN by phone.

Tags